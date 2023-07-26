WARREN, N.H. —

Not that they share a mutual dislike, nor that they consider each other a threat to the nation or to democracy, nor even that they hold a decades-long grudge, but Joe Lieberman and Dick Gephardt are at it again. And the fact that two old Democratic warhorses, both in their 80s, have jumped into the political fray in recent days stands as yet another example of how the 77-year-old Donald Trump has roiled American politics.



DAVID M. SHRIBMAN is the former executive editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

