We at the Chahinkapa Zoo do our best to teach our guests everything we can about our amazing animals. But, there is one special species that is not talked about nearly enough. It is called the “Zookeeper.” Its genus and species is the same as the rest of us. In fact, to translate into Latin or Greek, the name stays the same, “Zookeeper.” Yet, it is a most special title that can only be defined by someone who works with this species daily. I am that lucky person.

The Zookeeper’s range is broad. It can be seen at diverse habitats throughout the world. In the United States alone, it can be found in abundance at over 200 zoos and aquariums. This creature’s behavior is one we have been studying for years. They can be seen alone or in small herds. They rarely stand still as they move from one location to another in a defined range. They are ambitious critters. And they are especially symbiotic which is demonstrated daily as they care for hundreds of others in the animal kingdom. You can spy them with props in hand scrubbing, raking, building and improving habitats for a very diverse population.



Kathy Diekman is Chahinkapa Zoo Director.

