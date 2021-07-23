This annual zookeeper column is a favorite of readers in our region. In honor of National Zookeeper Week, I once again submit it. Thanks to Zookeepers Addy Paul, Abbi Barnick, Lacy Walerius, Kelsey Kuhta, Zoe Stockard, Lisa Ziegler and intern Kassandra Bishop.
I often speak about the large array of species at Chahinkapa Zoo! Everything from otters to orangutans, goats to gibbons, and lemurs to leopards we are happy to present over 70 species to our 70,000 visitors each year.
We do our best to teach our guests everything we can about these amazing animals. But, there is one special species that is not talked about nearly enough. It is called the “Zookeeper." Its genus and species is the same as the rest of us. In fact to translate into Latin or Greek, the name stays the same, “Zookeeper." Yet, it is a most special title that can only be defined by someone who works with this species daily. I am that lucky person.
The Zookeeper’s range is broad. It can be seen at diverse habitats throughout the world. In the United States alone, it can be found in abundance at over 200 zoos and aquariums. This creature’s behavior is one we have been studying for years. They can be seen alone or in small herds. They rarely stand still as they move from one location to another in a defined range. They are ambitious critters. And they are especially symbiotic which is demonstrated daily as they care for hundreds of others in the animal kingdom. You can spy them with props in hand scrubbing, raking, building and improving habitats for a very diverse population.
The Zookeeper’s diets vary from specimen to specimen. Although every Zookeeper drinks a large quantity of water they differ in solid food intake. Most are omnivores eating meats and vegetables, while a few are solely herbivores. There is one subspecies that never eats meat or dairy, and we are still trying to figure them out. That remains a scientific mystery.
For social structure you may see zookeepers gather at a common watering hole in the evening. Typically, they are too tired from their daily work behaviors to have late night activity. Although on occasion I have seen them let their mane down and act like purebred party animals.
One thing I know for sure about the Zookeeper species and that is they are indeed a rare breed. Zoos and Aquariums can alter their collections from one another, but nobody in our conservation field can do anything without the Zookeeper.
Come meet our Zookeepers this summer! They respond well to visitors and are happy to see you!
Signed,
A Very Grateful Zoo Director #I love my crew.
