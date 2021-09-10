There are many reasons to be a gardening fanatic

Gardening is one of America’s top outdoor leisure activities for many reasons. Our current gardening season has been another phenomenal harvest. We are fortunate to have public garden availability in some of the richest soils in the world.
Planting tiny carrot and beet seeds and nurturing them to delicious, healthy orange and red vegetables is a wonderful experience. One is in tune with the earth. And pickled beets are tasty!
Summer, 2021 has been one of the hottest on record. It meant lots of extra watering. If you were persistent, it resulted in one of the best tomato crops ever. They are native to Central and South America so are well acclimated to hot temperatures. Tomato vines were so heavy they toppled our guards that had to be attached to fence posts driven into the ground.
My favorite is slicing tomatoes and sprinkling sugar on them, a habit during childhood days on the farm. Many can them for salsa. Wife Joan has frozen many packages of spicy tomato soup.
Small yellow, orange and red tomatoes garnished many a kale salad. Kale is a very healthy green that grows and grows, even after picking.
Planting, digging, hoeing, watering and weeding in nature’s fresh air burns calories and strengthens your hands, fingers and heart. Getting your hands dirty after a day in the office feels refreshing and stress relieving. It is a gift when parents teach you gardening enriched by the sun’s Vitamin D.
We enjoy gardening to benefit our children and grandchildren. Nothing beats sharing our plentiful vegetables with family members whose tastes are savored with vine-ripened produce. Time in the garden with curious grandchildren is incredible.
Vine crops especially liked the hot, humid weather. Cucumbers have been picked for over two months and sliced for snacking. Yellow squash are ready for oven baking.
Cantaloupe were plentiful and they all ripen about the same time. Wasps really like cantaloupe so we needed to pick them before dozens of wasps would enter the stem hole to get at the sweet flesh. Large watermelon have ripened, evidenced by heavy weight, a yellow bottom and dried stem tendril.
Gardening is a super low-impact way of getting your 30 minutes of exercise in each day. It supports strength training, balance, stretching and flexibility.
Zucchini was prolific (common) and is a super vegetable used in many ways. Grilled stuffed zucchini with a slurry of diced vegetables is a meal by itself. Mighty tasty are grilled vegetable medleys of eggplant, zucchini, carrots, onions, peppers and asparagus. Zucchini is even a great dessert with bread-like loaves with chocolate chips.
Broccoli had large heads early in the season but our plants wanted to bolt (go to seed) so we did not have normal plant recycling like most years.
Gardening teaches life lessons like patience, resilience and persistence. It is a neighborly activity and we are fortunate to have friends who share sweet corn, peas, kohlrabi and hot peppers for our Italian son-in-law. Some gardeners plant flowers like zinnias to beautify their space.
Artichoke, native to the Mediterranean, is an overgrown thistle bundle that is eaten by gleaning its flesh at the bottom of its leaves. They are easy to heat in the microwave with a little water so they don’t burn. Artichoke are exquisite!
Carefully picked purple beans turn green when cooked. Exposing onions above the ground allows them to expand and grow plump.
Potatoes are mounded as sunlight will green exposed spuds. Colorado potato beetles are nasty. They were picked daily. Our red potatoes are smaller than some years but very flavorful. We also grow sweet potatoes whose vines spread out and covered large tubers.
Growing your own food helps you eat healthier. It supports mental health by lightening your emotional feelings. Gardening is a wise use of land and your own natural sanctuary. It is a rewarding hobby. There are many reasons to be a gardening fanatic!
