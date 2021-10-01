The Sanford Fargo Marathon is known as one of the best small town marathons in the United States and kept up its reputation at its first ever fall run. Race Director Mark Knutson does a phenomenal job.
Marathon runners are excited for in-person races. Virtual competition runs cannot replace the comradeship, excitement and fulfillment of running amongst others who are fellow running wackos.
The Fargo Marathon, a Boston qualifier, has every right to tout itself as a high quality race. It has more music than any other marathon and gets you pumped up. People come out of their houses to cheer friends and strangers alike and hand out Jolly Ranchers, oranges and bananas. At some marathons, it sometimes gets desolate enough that you hope you’re on the race course.
Plans to run the Fargo Half-Marathon with wife Joan changed when torrential rainfall and flooded trails changed the Sioux Falls Marathon to a half-marathon. A three-month training program yearned for a challenging 26.2 mile course. Runners know that 26.2 turns into 26.5 with zig sagging, drink breaks and high-fiving children along the route.
The same routine written about many times remains the same – bagel, peanut butter and coffee. What changed was encouraging Skypes from grandsons that is super stimulation remembered during inevitable tough times when you hit “The Wall.” A sign, “This Seemed Like a Great Idea Four Months Ago," is remindful.
Lower 40’s to mid 50’s with overcast skies made for perfect running weather. It was convenient to park nearby in a west-side Fargodome lot. We stretched on the second level by ourselves at Section 33. Starting indoors means you can walk in wearing your running clothes and not worry about warm-ups or throwaway clothes.
A moment of silence for a marathon volunteer gal who died during the week reminds you of good fortune to run marathons. The loudspeakers played the hoof beats of a thundering bison herd before race start like the NDSU football team introduction.
It is always good to start out slow and not get gassed out right away. The stopwatch doesn’t start in the Fargodome so I shut it off and run by feeling, lassoing runners ahead of me, a strategy that has worked well. I start with the 3:50 pace group.
Kevin DeVries, Mitchell, South Dakota, Recreation Director and a Wahpeton native, passed me early in the race. After a couple miles, I felt good and strong enough to slowly work up to the 3:40 pace group and stayed slightly ahead.
I loved running along Fargo and Moorhead’s Red River trails. It’s like home! There were rental canoes and kayaks under the bridge near the Hjemkomst Center. Lots of new trees were planted in Fargo’s parks. Deciduous trees are starting to turn fall colors, like yellow ash and hints of orange and red maple leaves. Vultures perch in deadfall trees, just like the Twin Towns.
The 13.1 halfway point happens at Moorhead State. I discovered there were other higher ed teaching buildings on the campus and not just Alex Nemzek Fieldhouse from my Dragon days. We ran under the historic Concordia bell tower that was ding-donging.
It helps to have a positive attitude and smile during a grueling race that makes the journey so much fun. I run on Lindenwood Park trails that I have trained on during Fargo visits. It is a great park like Chahinkapa Park. Mikkelson Softball Fields are manicured beautifully. John Langenwalter, another Wahpeton native, must be doing a great job.
Wahpeton runners Josh Herman (3.04), Chad Sheeley (3.29) and Robert Berger (3.35) run super races. Josh was with the frontrunners and encouraging when we met on loops. I was happy to finish in 3:37 at an 8.19 pace, under my goal of the 3:45 New York City Marathon qualifying time for ages 65-69. Not sure when I’ll do it but visiting Central Park is on my bucket list!
Post-race food and beverages are gobbled and it is good to get pictures with wife Joan and brother Boots, who also ran the half-marathon. Yes, running can be family time!
Our tradition is a pasta-laced meal at the Olive Garden afterwards, and for my fortune, a wonderful wife drives us home while an elder sleeps and envisions another future running dream.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.