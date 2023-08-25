If a writer wanted his story to have a lot of dialogue — conversations, arguments, passionate exchanges of ideas — what better setting could there be but to have those exchanges take place during a ride in some vehicle in which his characters were confined for several hours or even days?

That storyline has been around for a long time. Think back on the many movies or TV shows you’ve seen where it all happened in a vehicle on a trip. There’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Ship of Fools,” “Stagecoach,” “Wagon Train” and “Bus Stop,” to name a few.



Tags