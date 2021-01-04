Resolution time is here again. Many people are taking a look at their lives and making plans to get healthy, lose weight, get organized, quit smoking, spend less money. The list goes on and on but the list looks a little different for entrepreneurs and business owners. Now is the time for anyone who owns a business or is thinking about starting a business to sit back and rethink how they do things. As you are making resolutions, here are just a few things to consider:
Do you have a business plan? Your business plan is your roadmap for how you run and grow your business. Chances are if you have a business plan you have not looked at it in quite some time. Now would be the perfect time to a look at how you want to do business and what your plans are for growing your business. Things have changed and so should your business plan. Taking a good hard look at what is working for you and what you need to do differently will help keep you on track and help you avoid costly mistakes. With a clear vision of what you want you will be more focused and it will be easier to work towards your goals.
What are you doing to promote your business? With all the tasks business owners are faced with on a daily basis, promoting your business usually falls to the bottom of the to-do-list. On the top of your New Year’s resolutions should be taking the time to create a marketing plan or hiring a marketing expert. Before you can make a sale you need to get people through your door or to your website. Marketing can make or break a business. Give it the time it deserves.
How are you networking with other businesses? Everyone has something they are good at. Taking the time to form relationships with other business owners is a great way to support each other and get advice. We all need help now and again so don’t be afraid to ask questions. Take a few minutes to think about what you really need, start forming relationships and when someone asks how they can help you’ll be ready to have a productive conversation.
Drop what is not working for you and move on. It is time to pivot! Albert Einstein is credited with saying one of my favorite quotes, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” Cut the fat and be creative with new plans to bring your business to the next level.
There is no telling what is going to happen in 2021 but with some planning we can be ready. May 2021 bring you success, good health and happiness.
