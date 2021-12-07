This weekend we will have the third annual Cookie Crawl! Who knew when we had this idea three years ago that it would grow in to such an amazing event?
On Saturday, Dec. 11, we will sell 96 cookie tins starting at 9:30 a.m. at The Golden Rule in Wahpeton. The tins are $10 each and all the proceeds will go to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry. Only tins purchased at the Golden Rule that morning will be accepted and each tin will have a sticker with the year.
There are 20 businesses participating and ready to help spread the holiday cheer by handing out wrapped cookies to their visitors. Wahpeton business include The Golden Rule, Bell Bank (Wahpeton only), Indigo life + style, City Brew Hall, Hairetage Hallmark, Lovin’ Nutrition, Healing Arts Chiropractic, Red Door Art Gallery, Wahpeton Drug & Gift, Bold Print, The Leach Home, and Tastefully Simple — Sheri Friederichs (set up in Heritage Square). Breckenridge businesses include CAPLP, Drifter Chic Boutique, The Weathered Nest, Breckenridge Family Community Center, Pinewood Kennels, KrAz Dance Studio, Breckenridge Drug, and Valley Lake Boys Home (set up at Breckenridge Drug).
While you are out collecting cookies for your tins, work on finishing up your Christmas shopping by picking up what you need at our local retail stores. We are fortunate to have many great local stores and restaurants. Your support helps keep them in our community and also keeps your dollars local.
It’s also not too late to get your Keep The Cheer Here buttons! Purchase a numbered button at any of the participating businesses for $10 ($5 of each purchase will go to the Backpack Program) and get your number entered in to a drawing for Chamber Bucks to be given away throughout the month of December. Get your button number entered extra times by shopping at participating businesses. For every $20 you spend a local participating business your number will be entered an additional time in to the drawing box. It’s easy, just drop your receipts with your button number written on the back at the Chamber office (inside during business hours or anytime in our outside dropbox)! Buy a button for yourself, friends, family or employees and have a chance to win up $1,500 in Chamber Bucks.
LISA KUNKELis Executive Vice President of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber.
