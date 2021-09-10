Robert Frost's superb poem, “Directive” presents the perfect formula for escaping the cares of life that “so easily beset us.” The escape theme is universal, appearing in stories, poems, and songs familiar to almost all of us.
“Directive” begins by sounding that theme loud and clear: “Back out of all this now, too much for us/ Back in a time made simple by the loss of detail.” The word “back” here is both a verb of command and a preposition i.e. a “where” word. Get out of this rat race and go where I “direct” you.
After that theme is sounded he “directs” us to climb a mountain until we come to a deserted town and then to an abandoned farm whose water supply comes from a brook flowing down from a glacier . The ultimate goal of this quest to find “the brook that was the water to the house,” and a hidden treasure taken from the playhouse of the little kids that once played there beside that brook.
Then comes the amazing revelation: “I have kept hidden in the instep arch/ Of an old cedar by the water side/ A broken drinking goblet like the grail./Under a spell so the wrong ones can't find it/ So can't get saved as saint Mark says they mustn't l’’I stole the goblet from the children's playhouse/ Here are your waters and your watering place/ Drink and be whole again beyond confusion.”
When a dear and long since departed classmate of mine, Margo Larson Warner (always the top student among the English majors at Moorhead State), read me those lines with tears in her eyes, I too was blown away by the power of those simple words: “Weep for what little things could make them glad.” Anyone who is truly honest has to agree that life is often too much "like a pathless wood” and that he's sometimes had “too much of apple picking," and that things might go better, “far from the madding crowd's ignoble strife.” Or alone with your nine bean rows with Yeats on “The Lake Isle of Innisfree.”
The “confusion” mentioned in Frost's poem can be overcome, says St. Mark, by heeding Jesus' warning: “Except you become like little children, you may not enter the Kingdom of Heaven.” And remember, the grail was the chalice Jesus and his disciples drank from at the last supper before he went to the cross to absorb the hatred, cruelty and confusion of the whole human race.
One of the most moving songs about escaping the prison of life's confusion is the beautiful spiritual, “Steal Away.” It goes, “Steal away, steal away/ steal away to Jesus/ Steal away/ My Lord He calls me/ He calls me by the thunder/ The trumpet sounds within my soul/ I ain't got long to be here."
None of us really have all that long to be here, so we need a secret place to escape from it all. My dear colleague, Errol Erickson (RIP) thought he had the answer by studying the works of Sigerd Olson, the naturalist who had his famous "listening point'' somewhere along the shore of a lake in the north woods. There he could sit still and drink in the beauty of the dawn or sunset or the stars and listen to the calls of the wild.
I catch every sunset I can from various secret places of my own, or if it's cold, do what the Bible recommends: When you pray, go into your closet and shut the door. There you can “have a little talk with Jesus.” In his Presence is "fullness of joy” It is real. He'll welcome you with open arms.
