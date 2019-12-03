We hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving. We had a small break here at the Chamber office to celebrate the holiday, as well, but we are jumping right back into another busy week.
We will start with the Breckenridge tree lighting from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 from at Veterans Park in Breckenridge. Activities will also be going on at the Breckenridge Family Community Center. We will have music and a coloring contest for all ages and cookies and cider provided by Bell Bank for you to enjoy. We hope you can join us.
We still have a few tickets left for our Holiday Raffle. First place prize will be a $3,500 Kvamme travel voucher. This year we have added a second and third place prize. Second place will be a four-pack of Twins tickets to a game next season and third place will be $50 in Chamber bucks. Please stop by the Chamber office to pick up your ticket today for $10 as we will be drawing on Thursday, Dec. 5 at our Business After Hours event. You do not need to be present to win. A limited number of tickets are left, so hurry and get yours today. Only 500 tickets will be sold. What a great thing to win just in time for the holidays or to enjoy after the busy holidays.
On Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5-7:30 p.m. we will be holding Business After Hours at the Wahpeton Event Center. Tickets are $20 per person and if you forgot to order yours, we have about 20 left at the Chamber Office. Call and get yours reserved or picked up today.
There will be 27 vendor booths on hand to share what’s available in our Twin Towns, with lots of prize drawings and raffle baskets that evening. It will be a fun night of networking with lots of mingling and jingling going on. There will be a pasta bar with bread sticks and a cookie. There will also be a cash bar available for all your holiday cheer. We hope that you have saved the date to be a part of this great event, and we are excited to be bringing back Business After Hours for all to enjoy.
Don’t forget to shop local to get your Dash for Cash tickets and watch our Facebook page for the daily winning numbers. All winning numbers will also be announced daily on KBMW at 7:35 a.m. Be sure you are listening to win Chamber Bucks. All winning tickets must be redeemed by Jan. 15, 2020. If you have any questions please call us at the Chamber Office and we would be happy to explain the rules to you.
Again, we appreciate each and every one of you that continue to support us and our local businesses. The last day to get tickets will be Dec. 22 and the last drawing will be held on Dec. 25. Happy shopping.
