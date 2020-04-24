Amongst the COVID-19 pandemic there is another public scourge that I have not remarked on until now. Because in the scheme of all things, it is minuscule on the world disaster scale. However, it has drawn way too much publicity and initiated commentary and inquiries to us in the animal world. It is time to comment.
Of course, I am talking about the Netflix documentary series, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” I would definitely put the emphasis on “Madness.” This series follows the real lives of several unscrupulous large cat owners in the United States. These businesses happen to be in Oklahoma. But make no mistake, this malignancy runs amok and there are plenty of private owners of exotic species who commercially exploit animals for their own gain.
For column space I will not outline the entire series. One would have to see it to believe it. Unfortunately, I did not have a hard time believing any of it as I know for fact that there is way too much of this going on in our world. Even in our neck of the woods, Tom and I have assisted on federal case inspections for several private “facilities” in a neighboring state. We have seen things that would make you question humankind.
While viewing “Tiger King,” I waited for a hero to show up or any signs of a “good guy.” Spoiler alert: you’re not going to find one in these yahoos. Keep in mind that calling your place a “zoo,” “rehabilitation center” or even “sanctuary” does not deem it reputable. Anyone can allege whatever they like and I am convinced that there are no conservation angels in this group. In fact, one is worse than the next.
They will claim to love animals while kicking a tiger, beating it with a stick, and caging for transfer to who knows where. These are just a few examples. And don’t get me going on the “rescuer” in this series. Dressing in cat ears and animal print while live streaming to one’s followers does not make one a conservationist.
Respectable agencies including AZA, USFWS, ZAA, WWF, NRF, and National Geographic to name a few in a plethora of worldwide organizations work very hard managing conservation. Zoos and aquariums are a big part of that equation through captive breeding programs, Species Survival Plans, education, and holding of geriatric animals. The contrary to this fine work are the “crazies” we witness either on the news, through advertising propaganda, social media, or now on Netflix.
Many of these limelight seekers are hybridizing animals for the sake of having a ready stream of cubs for photo opportunity, unethical trade, and all the commercialism that goes against any highly regarded facility. Most often these cubs are pulled from their mother (unnecessarily) so that she can cycle again and produce more quickly. These cats are passed around for handling on-site or off-site in malls or road side attractions.
The animals are a product of inbreeding and once they outgrow their cute photo op size they face a life of abuse, mistreatment, or death. Remember that true sanctuaries take in abused and mistreated animals for the remainder of their lifetime. They don’t breed and they are not handled by the public. Large cats are not the only victims as primates and other mammals, exotic birds, and reptiles also suffer in the hands of eccentric animal owners. These people need to be shut down.
“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness” made for a very entertaining reality show highlighting seven hours of immoral human behavior and seedy operations pulled from years of mistreatment of animals. Shamefully, most people know that Joe Exotic went to prison for a murder for hire plot, BUT fail to mention or even realize (and more concerning to me) that the charges also include many wildlife violations including the violation of the Endangered Species Act plus numerous unthinkable actions toward wildlife. This is the real crime.
The good news is that most people are smart and know the difference between a professional zoo or aquarium (nearly 200 million people visit AZA Zoos and Aquariums annually, (AZA), and “roadside wannabees” looking for financial gain and fame. While those places are profiting from the attention and support of ill informed or mislead public, the rest of us struggle to keep our professional and ethical operations healthy and operating during this Coronavirus Pandemic.
We are spending much time and effort planning how we will safely manage public visitation so that we ready to open again. I am thankful for fellow zoo and aquarium professionals for banning together for the correct mission and look forward to the day we can alleviate the corrupt actions of others.
In Conservation, Kathy Diekman
