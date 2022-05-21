Purchase Access

 By the time you read this, Tom and I will be on our way to Wahpeton with two Panthera tigris. Yes indeed the tigers are here! (Plan to see them in their new habitat as early as Monday.) Two eight-month-old Bengal tigers will be making their summer home at Chahinkapa Zoo.

Adhering to our education mission, zoo management and staff are working with agencies on promoting the plight of the tiger in the wild. In addition, we will talk about the dilemma in zoos across the globe working toward responsible tiger management.

Discussions this summer will include what is working well in tiger survival and how we can play a positive role in the flawed areas of breeding and research. We will take a fresh look at the white tiger as well as the orange Bengal dispelling myths we have spewed in the past. For example, the roles of the white tiger in conservation has been vastly misunderstood and Chahinkapa Zoo signage, classes and tours will reflect updated information.

Working with reputable partners and agencies, we strive for a conservation success story for tigers.

In the meantime, come on down soon and meet our newest residents at Chahinkapa Zoo. You are sure to enjoy Saber and Tigress!



Kathy Diekman is Zoo Director of Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton.

