Spring is a great time to trim trees that are coming out of dormancy and soon budding to grow new leaves and branches. Tree trimming is important for maintaining their health, appearance and safety.

Consider tree trimming as an art form. Without leaf foliage, now is prime time for observing and studying the tree’s structure. Appreciate the beauty of trees during all seasons as their branching patterns are unique and impressive.



Wayne Beyer is the retired Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director. 

