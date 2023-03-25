Spring is a great time to trim trees that are coming out of dormancy and soon budding to grow new leaves and branches. Tree trimming is important for maintaining their health, appearance and safety.
Consider tree trimming as an art form. Without leaf foliage, now is prime time for observing and studying the tree’s structure. Appreciate the beauty of trees during all seasons as their branching patterns are unique and impressive.
Trim trees with hand pruners and saws. If a chain saw is needed, we likely waited too long and a professional arborist may be needed. Always consider safety.
Identify what branches should be trimmed. Remove any dead, damaged and diseased branches, including black knot that looks like swelled soot. When branches are rubbing, remove the thinner, weaker branch.
Trim the branch at the branch collar, which is the thickened area near the trunk. Do not leave a stub that encourages disease. Be careful not to flush cut along the trunk. Correct cuts are appreciated by the tree, shown by donut-like wound recovery.
For large branches, use a three-cut approach. Make an undercut a few inches away from the trunk, then another cut further out so when the branch breaks off it does not peel down bark. Then make the branch collar cut.
Remove any suckers at the base of the tree. They are taking energy from the tree’s crown. Flowering crabs also sucker on lower branches that stick straight up. Trim them off to reveal the tree’s unique flaky bark.
Be careful not to over-trim. Remember the tree’s crown and root system work together for desired health. It is better to error on the side of leaving branches instead of removing too many, as there is no fix once the branch is removed. Many foresters recommend limiting pruning to one-fourth to one-third of a tree’s foliage.
Conifers should have a single leader. In your judgment, remove the weaker branch. Lower evergreen branches are personal. Some trim them so lawn mowers can go under. My preference is to leave anything green alone and only remove the dead understory.
Branches on deciduous trees like elm, basswood and hackberry that are losing the battle for sunlight will start growing downward and are candidates for removal. Increase sunlight to the tree’s interior and air circulation. Remember eight feet of clearance is needed over sidewalks. Remove any branches growing onto the street that can be hit by snowplows. If there is an obstructed street sign, be nice to the Street Department and remove the guilty branch.
While trimming, it is helpful to take time to assess and study while walking around the tree, observing from different angles. A scaffolding arrangement of branches on the trunk is desirable. It is an opportunity for forestry creativity.
Consider adjacent buildings. It was fun to trim Dakota Avenue trees and speculate what branches could grow and rub against businesses. Honeylocust trees offered a tropical look and historic ginkgos showed off ancient leaf shapes. Flowering crabs screening Heritage Square were carefully trimmed into creative mazes of twisting, serpentine branch designs.
Consider removing any branches that are potential wind storm casualties. Ash trees often have narrow V-shaped crotches where branches join. Better you get to make the choice, not a vicious storm.
Do not trim lilacs if you want to enjoy their colorful, aromatic floral display. Wait until after the flower bloom ends.
All artists – painters, drawers, writers and yes, arbor sculptors, are challenged knowing when to quit. We are usually are own worst critic. Create a natural sculpture by trimming a living tree.
Wayne Beyeris the retired Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director.
Wayne Beyeris the retired Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director.