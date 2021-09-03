I feel blessed to live in America where freedom of speech is valued. Social networking is a wonderful tool and originally brought friends and family together by sharing life’s moments.
On the other hand, I cringe when I see how it has torn friendships and families apart! Forget the national politics for a moment, as I am referring to scandals closer to home.
It appears that too many times any one or more people jump on a topic of personal nature related to a business or organization and deface the business forgetting two very important facts. No. 1, We can’t possibly know all the factors in any given event and No. 2, we are forgetting the faces behind our attack mark.
In many cases, these are faces we know and have trusted for years, faces that have been a part of our lives, and faces attached to people with a heart. Way too often it is easy to get on the ol’ keyboard and blast someone without the considering the human aspect. It sometimes is done quickly with much emotion and the post button gets pushed before thinking about the repercussions to others.
Human nature alone dictates the need to vent and opinions are indeed important helping to shape laws, legislature and policies. But, these written attacks are perhaps far more damaging than what you are accusing the people (or person) of in the first place. To compound this travesty, others are quick to throw in their support against same in a public realm. I am not referring to one specific event in this column, but to a continuing and growing issue.
Unfortunately, we have all witnessed harm both professionally and personally on social media to people in our close-knit community.
Perhaps it is best to contact a person face to face and human to human before condemning on Facebook. You may be surprised at a positive outcome.
