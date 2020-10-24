We are pleased to present Todd Green’s “World of Music” to the Twin Towns Area by virtual YouTube performances to the Wahpeton schools on Tuesday, Oct. 27, a post-concert public discussion that night at 7 p.m. and presentations to Breckenridge students Wednesday, Nov. 4.
There are links to access all of Todd Green’s local concerts. Please email me at wayne@wahpetonparks.com to get the links. We are fortunate to receive a grant from Humanities North Dakota so the public talk session of the musical presentation is key. Remember that the one hour, 45 minute concert needs to be watched before the group talk at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Grants were also approved by Arts Midwest and the North Dakota Council on the Arts.
It has been a whirlwind of behind-the-scenes action to arrive at this point of time. Todd was scheduled to be in Wahpeton and Breckenridge last April when the COVID-19 pandemic sent students home and the events were rescheduled to the fall.
In September, we scheduled live concert filming at the Wahpeton High School Auditorium that would have been transmitted to Wahpeton and Breckenridge classrooms. A public event at the Community Center would have required masks and chairs distanced 6 feet apart. However, Todd was involved with a rollover van accident during an early Colorado blizzard. Fortunately his injuries were minor and we were able to delay again.
World Fest was an overwhelming success in the Twin Towns and we were culturally treated to fine, talented musicians from Mongolia, Israel, South Africa and Quebec, Canada. Todd Green and his worldwide music is a similar opportunity.
Todd performs original music inspired by many different cultures in the Middle East, Central Asia, Far East and South America on over 30 acoustic string, flute and percussion instruments. His advanced, custom-built electronics give him almost unlimited freedom to layer instruments as he performs, turning him into a high-tech one-man-band of world music.
He has performed for over a quarter million students over the years and comes highly recommended by many schools, cities and arts councils. Todd is known to be a great communicator and is very knowledgeable about the instruments and musical traditions of the many cultures they represent.
During these days when there is much social unrest, it is good timing to bring Todd Green to town. We desire to be a twin-state community that can benefit from the arts right here without having to travel.
Music is the universal language that everybody understands and gives our moods a positive lift, encourages socialization with people from around the world, enriches our lives, makes us happy and enhances our mental health. Music is therapeutic for people of all ages. It is contemplative during free time, while working or relaxing.
There will be open discussion about music’s powerful ability to increase understanding between people of different cultures during the 7 p.m. public post-concert discussion Tuesday, Oct. 27. Locally, we know that by the influence of Native American music.
Presenting programs like Todd Green’s “World of Music” is one of the steps we can take to learn and foster understanding and respect towards people of other cultures. Todd’s artistic mission statement articulates “to help break down the barriers that divide us by experiencing other cultures through their music.”
We look forward to virtually hosting Todd Green. Please consider joining us for the music discussion right at the comfort of your home and computer. Let’s make the third time a charm!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.