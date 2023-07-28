On July 21, I heard news that brought me to a full stop: Tony Bennett, once my idea of the singer’s singer, had passed away. And all this time, I thought he was one of the immortals. Well, maybe I still think that.

My earliest recollection of hearing Tony was back when I was teaching English in Pillager, Minnesota. I got it into my head that maybe if I took singing lessons, I could develop my voice. So, at a coffee break, I asked our choir man, Joe, how I should go about it. He recommended my listening to some of Tony Bennett’s songs. That would give me some idea of how good singers phrase their lyrics and control their tone to bring out the true meaning of the words.



Tags