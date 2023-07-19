Liz Claiborne was a clothing designer for 16 years with a company whose management disregarded her ideas that body types and style preferences warranted innovation in design. So, she started her own company in 1970 as a vehicle for stylish and affordable women’s apparel.

Liz Claiborne, Inc. became an industry leader with her versatile designs appealing to the growing number of women in the workforce and to store buyers. Her innovative design and marketing philosophy sparked a major change in women’s clothing options. It continues to inspire and influence fashion designers today.



