“This here emergency meeting is called because Little Jimmy thinks he can make our town a spring Mecca for the flocks of robins that come in freezing weather,” Chairperson Ork Dorken announced as he looked over the 11 electors that made up the Community Homeland Committee.
The other two people in town refused to participate, but took up shelter in the topless old church basement in case the Ukraine thing got out of hand.
It was now well into the spring and the electors were huddled around the wood stove that had been started by Chief Security Officer Garvey Erfald. Old Sievert had pulled his stuffed chair closer to share the heat.
“Where’s Little Jimmy, the cause of us sitting in his cold ballroom waiting for the dance to start,” Holger Danske asked sarcastically.
Garvey craned out the big west window and proclaimed that Little Jimmy was passing the last pile of snow by the blacksmith shop, bucking the 30-mile westerly ripping through the street.
Little Jimmy led a big gush of wind into the community hall and shut the door – which slapped against the wall and needed shutting a second time.
“THIS,” Little Jimmy said dramatically as he waved the 3-foot padded board, “is a Robin Tush Warmer that can be mass produced for less than ten dollars and sold to every town in North Dakota that wants robins.
“Where did you get smart enough to invent?” questioned E. I. Stamstead.
“I’ve been enrolled online in the New Technology program created in five North Dakota cities by the legislature.” Little Jimmy responded. “In fact, I am the first graduate in ornithology engineering.’
Keeping his cool, Little Jimmy explained: “And I’m the only one in town with a computer, a dictionary and a set of World Books left by my folks before they went to the Klondike to discover gold.
“Let’s get on with this tush thing you got; I’m freezing,” pushed Old Sievert. He tugged harder on his sheepskin coat.
“What’s a tush?”
Lloyd Omdahl is a political columnist and former North Dakota Lieutenant Governor.
