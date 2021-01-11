My family and I moved to the Twin Towns about two-and-a-half years ago and over that time I’ve been very fortunate to have a job that allows me to meet so many people. That was one of the main reasons I took a position with the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce. I wanted to get to know the community we had moved to and meet the people who live here. The communities of Wahpeton and Breckenridge have been very welcoming to my entire family and we are proud to call this our home.
One way my job connects me to business owners in the area is through the Twin Town Ambassadors group and business spotlights. Spotlights really are my favorite part of my job and the Twin Town Ambassadors is the group that is responsible for making these possible. The spotlights are set up to welcome new businesses to town and highlights changes in existing businesses. If a business remodels, relocates, expands, or hires a new essential employee we want to help the business owner share their good news with the community. I really enjoy going to visit with business owners, hear their stories and celebrate their triumphs.
Are you looking for a way to network with other businesses and meet some really great people? Becoming a Twin Town Ambassador would be the perfect fit for you. The Ambassadors meet the second Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m at the Chamber Office. They usually attend a couple of spotlights per month and are also responsible for holding Business After Hours. If you would like more information on becoming a Twin Town Ambassador feel free to call me at 701-642-8744 or email me at lisa@wbchamber.net. I’d be happy to visit with you about this great group.
