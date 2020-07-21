Downtown Wahpeton was buzzing over the weekend with hundreds of people showing up each day to see the amazing art of Borderline Chalkfest, proving that not everyone goes to the lake on the weekends. Give people something to show up for and they will come.
It has become common practice to not hold events or open businesses on the weekends during the summer months in the Twin Towns because “everyone goes to the lake.” However, I believe that this is a habit that we have created. There are less visitors to Wahpeton and Breckenridge on the weekends during the summer because we have sent a message that we are not open.
Last weekend’s Borderline Chalkfest event is proof that there are people looking for something to do with their families even during these uncertain times. It’s time to send a message that we are open for business and we want people to come experience what we have to offer.
Many rural communities throughout the United States are facing similar challenges including declining populations and loss of businesses. How do we not only maintain our population and business community but actually grow and expand what we have to offer? Closing businesses and not holding events during times when people are most likely to bring their families out is definitely not the answer.
Working parents are not available to do their shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the weekdays and yet we wonder why so many people are shopping online. In order for a city to maintain a population base they must have some type of a catalytic attraction such as a college, a major recognizable employer or a tourist attraction.
Fortunately we have all those right here in our own backyard including NDSCS, Bobcat, Giants Seeds, Chahinkapa Zoo just to name a few. We have all the pieces to the puzzle.
Every big city was at some point little. Wahpeton and Breckenridge have everything they need to grow and expand, but nothing will kill opportunities for growth more than a city with a no growth attitude. Decline in population and loss of businesses just means higher taxes for our residents. By stimulating the economy, we increase our tax base and increase the quality of life for everyone in the Twin Towns.
Let’s start sending a message that we are open for business. It’s time to start a new habit and work on the growth and expansion of the community that we are so fortunate to be a part of.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.