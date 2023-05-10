Spring has finally arrived, and with that summer is just around the corner.

I’m looking forward to this summer for a number of reasons. One of them is certainly not getting back to mowing the lawn. That’s probably my least favorite summer activity. But it has to be done and I’ll get out there for the first time this weekend. I just can’t believe it snowed not long ago and the grass is long enough to mow already.



Chris DeVries is Wahpeton's community development director.

Tags