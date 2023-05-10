Spring has finally arrived, and with that summer is just around the corner.
I’m looking forward to this summer for a number of reasons. One of them is certainly not getting back to mowing the lawn. That’s probably my least favorite summer activity. But it has to be done and I’ll get out there for the first time this weekend. I just can’t believe it snowed not long ago and the grass is long enough to mow already.
Summer events look to be as good or better than before.
Blue Goose Days are back the first weekend of June. This is a great opportunity to visit the zoo and maybe buy a season pass while you’re there. That way you can visit whenever you’d like.
Baseball and Fireworks will be back on July 4. I’ll be reaching out to find some fireworks sponsors again, so please consider donating to this traditional and community favorite event.
Borderline Chalkfest returns the second weekend in July. Two blocks downtown will be saved for professional and amateur artists and their creations. Stop by multiple times to see the progress they make over a two-day period.
Headwaters Music Festival happens the fourth weekend in July. Four days of music spread between Wahpeton and Breckenridge offers everyone a chance to enjoy some summer music fun.
Plans are being made for the second annual NDSCS Block Party to be held the Sunday of student move in at the college. Watch for more information to come as we get closer to that time.
As I wrap up this week’s column, I have to apologize for the topic I’m about to address. I’ve been talking about how happy I am to have summer here, and I’m sure winter is the absolute last thing on your minds, but I want to mention an opportunity that applies to Holiday Lane.
As I was looking through the catalogs I get at least three times a year, I spotted a lighted ’57 Chevy with Santa driving. I couldn’t help but immediately think of my Dad, as he loved those cars. I talked to my family and we’re going to buy the decoration and donate it to Holiday Lane.
I realized I needed to give others the same opportunity, so if you, your family, or your organization wants to sponsor a figure at Holiday Lane, I have a list of items from which you can choose. Just contact me at City Hall and I’ll get you the list. The items can be in memory of someone, to celebrate someone/something, or just to show your community spirit.
Enjoy the warm weather, y’all.
Chris DeVriesis Wahpeton’s community development director.
