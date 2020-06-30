We are open! After three long months, those are very sweet words. Twin Town businesses are open and ready to serve. Events are being planned and best of all baseball is being played. Although still cautious and rightfully so, people are wanting to get out.
They want to return to our restaurants and retail stores. They are visiting the magnificent Chahinkapa Zoo and are looking forward to Borderline Chalkfest on July 18-19.
But it’s confusing for people to know what is happening with our businesses. What are current business hours? Am I required to wear a mask? What are the social distancing policies? How do we let people know that we are open for business and that we encourage them to visit our community? What are we doing to keep our employees and customers safe?
Google is one of the first places most people turn to when looking for information. So it’s safe to say that perhaps one of the most impactful things you can do as a business to keep people informed is to update your Google My Business profile.
Setting up a Google My Business profile is free and allows you to promote your business in Google Search and Maps. With your Google My Business account you can post updates to your profile and you will get reports that show you how people are interacting with your business on Google. You are also able to post photos, offers and other information to your profile to showcase your business and make it stand out.
If you do not have a Google My Business profile it’s easy to get one set up. Simply go to Google My Business and sign up for your free account. If you already have a Google profile it’s important that you take the time to keep it updated to provide accurate information to your customers.
Sign in to your Google My Business account and update your hours of operation. Make sure you have a clear and current address so people can find you on Google Maps. Take advantage of the marketing opportunities that this tool has to offer. Add pictures and special promotions to your profile. Let people know what you are doing to keep them safe as COVID-19 is still very real.
Taking the time to set up a complete and accurate Google My Business profile can make a big difference in the amount of customers you see coming through your doors. Why not take advantage of this powerful tool? It’s fast, easy and best of all it’s free!
