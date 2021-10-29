We are saddened by the passing of Vern Quam, a great forestry and horticulture friend. Vern was hospitalized with COVID-19 and health threw him nasty pneumonia and stroke curve balls.
Vern was a Hankinson native who did his city proud with an accomplished conservation career. We were blessed to benefit from his passion, knowledge and skills.
In all our professional careers, we are influenced by others in the field. Count Vern Quam among those I befriended. Vern was a Teddy Roosevelt look alike, at least in my eyes, and we shared many laughs together.
Like many of us, Vern attended NDSSS to get pre-major curriculum degrees. He continued to NDSU to study forestry and horticulture and eventually earned a science Master's degree. Good education is always a wise investment.
Vern worked for the ND Forest Service in the early 1980’s and helped Wahpeton celebrate its first Arbor Day in 1984. We planted trees around the Chahinkapa Park campground with a Wahpeton elementary school class that was special to Vern because it included his nieces. Plenty of those trees are standing today and are remindful of early city urban forestry efforts.
Vern served as ND Horticulture Society President a couple times and we enjoyed a state conference in Jamestown. Wherever Vern went, he got immersed in the community. He was instrumental in the Main Street hanging flower planters that many cities, including Wahpeton, followed suit to beautify downtowns.
It is good to interest upcoming generations in horticulture and daughter Kayla, who accompanied myself at horticulture gatherings, enjoyed times with Vern. He could equally make teenagers and 80 year-olds feel comfortable in his world of plants, flowers and trees.
Vern was ND Horticulture Society President at his passing and was planning the 2022 Summer Conference in Dickinson.
Vern served as Red River Forester for a time and helped us with Dutch Elm disease identification, riparian tree plantings and buckthorn control. We were happy one winter to have solid river ice conditions and our Park Superintendent / Paul Bunyan lumberjack Bill Dabill put a truck on the river to cut down and haul out loads of diseased American elm trees.
Vern co-authored a booklet – “Trees and Shrubs for Northern Great Plains Landscapes,” along with North Dakota’s premiere forestry expert – Dr. Dale Herman, Professor of Horticulture at NDSU. Vern personalized the booklet by signing it “to Wayne, a good friend and fellow horticulturist.’ We had much fun as I sought his autograph because he was very humble.
The booklet has been used so much that the tattered cover is coming off. The dual pages of over 100 possible hardy shrubs and trees has been a major resource. We got permission to use the photographs and narrative for our signs at the Kidder Recreation Area arboretum.
Vern was Extension Forester for the NDSU Extension Service and our go-to guy for tree related questions. He introduced us to xeric landscaping during drought years to teach us there are super-hardy plants for practically any climatic situations. Likewise, Vern was adaptable and enjoyed a career filled with different jobs, a forerunner to today’s workforce.
Vern served as City Forester for Jamestown, starting in 2001 and then Dickinson, beginning in 2018. In both cities, there are highly visible tree plantings due to Vern’s leadership. He worked well with the ND Department of Transportation to include tree plantings at city entrances, another idea we stole to welcome visitors to Wahpeton.
Vern was a homer and helped design tree plantings for the Hankinson City Park. Once a Richland County resident, always some of Richland County in your heart!
If you are a grandparent who experiences and is amused by grandchildren whose favorite word is “why,” you would smile at Vern’s inquisitiveness that continued to his passing at age 64. It made Vern a very effective forester, horticulturist, landscaper and conservation professional to seek answers for the many “whys” associated with these fascinating fields.
As I run by the cottonwood trees he helped plant with dirt under his fingernails near the carousel, I will always be reminded of the towering impact of Vern Quam.
