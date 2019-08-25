An open invitation to the surrounding area – consider visiting Wahpeton as we celebrate our 150th birthday. During a day trip, you will discover we are a great place to live!
Chahinkapa Zoo is one of 200 nationally accredited zoos in the United States. See fascinating critters like white rhinos, grizzly bears, kangaroos and honey badgers from all around the world.
The Prairie Rose Carousel is among 150 antique carousels that have been completely restored in our country. Most were auctioned off by individual horse. Riding artistic horses is fun for two to 90 year olds.
Modern picnic shelters with full kitchen facilities accommodate family reunions and casual family grilled picnics. Hughes Shelter, Optimists Shelter and Rosemeade Chalet are year-round facilities.
The Prairie Rose Chapel is a wonderfully restored historic church that is a quaint facility for faith services. Its stained glass windows are exquisite.
The Bois de Sioux Golf Course is the only golf course in the United States with nine holes in two different states. It hosted the North Dakota boys state golf tournaments this past spring.
Wahpper, the world’s largest catfish, was recently refurbished and is a great picture-taking opportunity at the Kidder Recreation Area. The Red River is known as one of the best channel catfishing hotspots in North America.
The confluence of the north-flowing Red River is formed by the Ottertail River and Bois de Sioux River at Volunteer Park, just north of the Dakota Avenue bridge. Relax at scenic overlooks on the banks of this outstanding natural resource.
A boat ramp is located at the Kidder Recreation Area. Canoes and kayaks can be rented for excursions down the Red River. Four fishing piers offer great shoreline fishing access and if you catch fish, they can be cleaned at a modern fish cleaning station.
Birdwatching is popular and we are blessed by red cardinals, Baltimore orioles, wood ducks, bald eagles, pileated woodpeckers and hooded mergansers.
Sign the world’s largest book at the Richland County Historical Museum. There are impressive exhibitions of Native Americans, our agricultural heritage and Rosemeade pottery.
Children can enjoy large playgrounds at Chahinkapa Park and other parks spread around town.
A Vietnam War airplane at the Airport Park entrance is remindful of the quality of life we enjoy due to the sacrifices of our veterans.
A circus monument in the Bohemian cemetery just south of Wahpeton along the Bois de Sioux River commemorates a tragic lightning accident in 1897.
Trails follow the parks and rivers for long, scenic walks, runs and bike rides. Unique family style bicycles can be rented from zoo admissions.
A zip line and climbing wall joined a 178 foot water slide, diving pool and high dive at the Chahinkapa Park swimming pool, now closed for the season.
The Red Door Art Gallery is our arts home whose collection includes Fritz Scholder, famed Native American artist and books by Louise Erdrich, a nationally acclaimed author, both Wahpeton natives.
Creative murals by Shawn McCann grace the zoo entrance and 4th Street / Main Street. The Sculpture Park in Chahinkapa Park is the home of several impressive sculptures by renowned regional artists, welders and sculptors.
A Sept. 13-14 weekend joins special events like Blue Goose Days and the annual July 4 fireworks display.
Landscaping, horticulture and forestry offer beautiful outdoor scenes. There are vine-clinging arbors, large community gardens in our rich soils, a fruit orchard and arboretum at the north Kidder Recreation Area, the state’s largest Scotch pine and a shady hosta planting.
Two modern campgrounds are located in Chahinkapa Park and Kidder Recreation Area. Small tents or modern camping vehicles are welcome.
Tennis courts with Pickleball lines, horseshoe courts, soccer fields, a sand volleyball court, ball fields, skateboard park, disc golf course and basketball courts offer active exercise.
Four-season recreation includes groomed cross-country ski trails around the golf course in the winter. There is excellent ice fishing for walleyes, northern pike and perch on local rivers and lakes. The Rosemeade Chalet winter recreation area is Norman Rockwell painting-like with ice skates, cross-country skis, toboggans and snowshoes available.
We welcome visitors to call Wahpeton home for a day. You will discover why some of us have enjoyed spending a lifetime here.
