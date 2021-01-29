Tomorrow I am honored to attend the annual meeting of The Wahpeton Buffalo Club. Each winter I submit their history for this column as a reminder to our community that individuals and small groups of good people can do much! I look forward to seeing my friends.
THE WAHPETON BUFFALO CLUB
The Wahpeton Buffalo Club originated at the Driftwood Lounge in 1966 by Wendell Langendorfer and Herman Gagelin. Its mission is to help support the buffalo display at Chahinkapa Zoo. MaryAnn’s has served as the headquarters for the Club and has been a great supporter for many years including hosting the officers’ meetings.
The Wahpeton Buffalo Club holds an annual meeting each winter where the agenda includes business discussion, election of officers, presentation of the Mr. Buffalo Award, and a report on the Chahinkapa Zoo bison herd. Good food and camaraderie make this meeting a special event.
Each spring, the club holds a fundraiser dinner and raffle where all proceeds benefit the zoo. (2020 was the exception to this annual tradition.) The club is a nonprofit organization. Membership was limited to 100 but was expanded in 1992 to 125 members due to the long list of people wanting to join.
The Wahpeton Buffalo Club continues to be a loyal partner to the Chahinkapa Zoo. Past contributions have supported the bison herd and their daily care, maintained the bison display and habitat, funded bison and elk public overlooks, provided bison art, signage and visitor enrichment, and purchased necessary safety equipment.
On the north lawn in Chahinkapa Zoo you will see a tribute to the Wahpeton Buffalo Club, including an engraved brick area honoring the charter members.
The Wahpeton Buffalo Club is a legacy of local history, conservation, and giving.
The Chahinkapa Zoo’s bison herd includes:
Bull – Ska Leucistic white bison.
Female – Nashota
Female- Aiyana
Young bull – Aiyana’s offspring from 2020
