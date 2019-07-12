If you’ve driven by the former Eagles Club building recently, you’ve maybe noticed that the building is slowly but surely going away.
It’s a tough subject, I know. It’s a part of our past, as was Central School. But like the old school building, we’re moving on. And while many of us certainly have memories of wedding dances, fundraisers, and more at the Eagles, I’m hoping many more memories will be made at other locations in town. The newest being the Wahpeton Event Center and Travelodge hotel. Be sure to stop by the grand opening on Tuesday, July 16 from 5-9 p.m. for music, food, and more. I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised.
I hope all in attendance enjoyed the Fourth of July fireworks spectacular put on by Little Unny’s Fireworks. It was another great show, and I want to be sure to thank Little Unnys and all the fireworks sponsors for helping provide a very fun night. Our Legion Post 20 team didn’t fare so well, but hats off to Breckenridge Legion Post 53 players on their victory, you played a good game.
The Twin Town Gardeners Market is now open on Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. in the Family Dollar/Sears parking lot at the corner of Eighth Street and Second Avenue.
And finally, if you haven’t already seen our new marketing video, please visit the city’s webpage (www.wahpeton.com) or Facebook page. That video, or parts of it, are being blasted through social media to show those outside our city all we have to offer. And if you want to stay in the know, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for updates on events, public announcements, and more.
