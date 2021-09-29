A few days ago, North Dakota Tourism was in town to do a photo shoot to produce photos for state publications. Maybe you’ve seen them before — the Visitor’s Guide, the social media campaigns, etc. You often see the Badlands, or bison, or the Bison. Actor and North Dakota native Josh Duhamel has been a fixture in the campaigns for a few years now. Sorry folks, Josh was not in Wahpeton this week.
I was able to watch part of the process and I can tell you, it was more detail-oriented and labor-intensive than I expected. I knew there would be a professional photographer, but truly I was expecting someone with a camera and an assistant to help. Maybe a light or two.
What I found when I arrived downtown was a truck full of equipment and about eight people (photographers and representatives from ND Tourism and the Odney ad agency). It was quite a production. In hindsight, that’s something I should have anticipated. ND Tourism is responsible for one of the state’s biggest industries that brings in millions of dollars every year.
And that’s why I was both impressed and excited to have them in town. Certainly, places like Fargo, Bismarck, Medora …they get a lot of love for the attractions they have in place. But here in Wahpeton, we know we have a lot to offer, too, and it’s good to see the state bringing some of that love here. And though I consider myself to be an acceptable amateur photographer, I have nothing on those guys and their eye for detail and what it takes to get the right shot. I can’t wait to see the results.
I also want to say a big THANK YOU to those who attended any of the Fall Festival and Bull Bash events. We had a great turnout for the Classy and Classic Car Show, both in terms of vehicles entered and attendees. Thanks again to Smith Motors for the sponsorship. The movie in the park was good despite the Midwest wind that was blowing through. We’ll definitely be trying that again. And the Bull Bash had big numbers again, outdoing year one in 2019. I continue to be pleasantly surprised by the turnouts.
I hope you’ve all had a good end of summer/beginning of fall. Don’t forget about the upcoming events, such as the Chamber of Commerce Mix and Mingle on Oct.14, and remember to plan your entry into the Holiday Lights Parade on Dec. 11.
