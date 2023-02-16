As I write this I’m still smiling over the Lady Huskies upset of the West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs last night at Wahpeton High School. Those games are not good for my blood pressure but they sure are fun to watch. And to celebrate.
Another thing that makes me happy is that, with the NFL season over, baseball is just around the corner. Opening Day will be here before we know it and I can’t wait.
The next few paragraphs are very similar to my last column, but I want to make sure everyone knows about the Wahpeton Winter Wonderland event happening Feb. 17-18. The weekend kicks off with comedian Tommy Ryman performing at the Stern Cultural Center at NDSCS. Though it’s on the college campus, this is a family-friendly show. Tickets are only $5 each or a maximum of $20 per family. A social hour begins at 6 p.m. with free hors d’oeuvres and the show starts promptly at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s events start at noon with the Second Annual Fire and Ice Pond Hockey tournament in Chahinkapa Park. There will be concessions, burn barrels, and even a short fireworks display around 5:30 p.m. Create a snow sculpture at the Chahinkapa Chalet from 1-4 p.m. and you may just win a gift card. Challenge your family or friends, get creative and bring props, and make some fun memories.
If you have small kids and want some indoor fun, there will be bouncy games happening at the Wahpeton Event Center from 12-5 p.m. There’s no charge for this activity.
The weekend wraps up with Family Movie Night at the Community Center with a showing of the classic that started it all – “Star Wars.” Bring your lawn chair or blanket for a night of nostalgia or, for young ones, a new experience. The movie starts at 7 p.m. and snacks will be provided. The movie and snacks are free of charge thanks to the Wahpeton Convention and Visitors Bureau and Red River Communications.
The forecast is looking favorable for a weekend of family fun.
Chris DeVriesis Wahpeton’s Community Development Director.