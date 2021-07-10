With the recent City Council approval of zoo habitat funding any of these tunes could be my theme song this week. The allocated funds will be used 100 percent for necessary improvements.

The tiger building (where cheetahs currently reside) is the oldest den in the zoo. For many years, it housed black bears.

The outdoor exhibit was updated with a new pond prior to welcoming Siberian tigers in the mid-1990s. Later Neena and Hobbes (Bengal tigers) joined the Chahinkapa Zoo, residing with us for their entire lifetime, nearly 17 years.

The building is not only outdated for modern zoo day practices, but it is not a keeper-friendly or animal-friendly environment.

The inside caging is defunct and nearly impossible to shift the cats for separation when necessary. The same issues make the fossa building antiquated, so replacement of those premises is indeed a welcomed gift!

It is important to note that zoo habitats are designed to house and exhibit a variety of species, making them versatile for future zoo collection planning. The schedule is to construct the new cheetah habitat first in this trio of projects. That way, we can move the cheetahs into their new home and begin the tiger facility. New tigers are planned for as early as this fall.

Pathway improvements are also a part of this funding package and we could not be more appreciative!

So no, I do not need to play the radio right now because I have some pretty upbeat notes in my head and in my heart. Thank you Mayor Steve Dale, finance committee, city council and Wahpeton!

KATHY DIEKMAN is director of Chahinkapa Zoo.

