Walt Stack, esteemed North Dakota softball icon, passed away after another cancer fight. He left his mark on a great sport.
One meets many outstanding people and makes friends statewide in the parks-recreation profession. Serving for 40 years with roles like Softball League Representative, State Tournament Manager, Executive Committee and others expose you to others who share the same passion.
Walt grew up in Hankinson and we let everybody know about our Richland County upbringing. He never forgot his roots and was grateful for his childhood when local Class B school districts competed in the Wild Rice Conference.
Walt was a long-time Umpire-in-Chief for the North Dakota Amateur Softball Association, now known as USA Softball North Dakota. He trained many umpires to be their best.
Our softball team – Chuck’s Off Sale, was fortunate to win a few Bismarck McQuade and NDASA state tournaments with Walt Stack umpiring behind the plate or on the bases. Walt was the epitome of a fine, outstanding umpire.
He was very friendly, professional, calm and deliberate. Walt did not rush into a call and would get them right. I liked that he announced the score after every full inning that influenced me to the same thing during my umpiring career. His techniques, fundamentals and hustle were outstanding. Walt always wanted the attention on the players. He knew the best umpired games were those when players would not even remember who umped them.
USA Softball North Dakota started an award called the ‘Walt Stack Umpire Award of Excellence.’ It is the pinnacle of umpiring success and appropriate that it is named after Walt, who umped and served as Umpire-in-Chief at countless state, regional and national tournaments.
I have umpired a few years at the McQuade Tournament, usually at the McQuade Complex, having a great time with Rec 1-2 women’s softball teams. Walt and I always hoped to team up but it never worked out. It would have been rewarding and fulfilling to ump with someone I looked up to so much as a player. Walt umpired into his 80’s. We decided it was better not to risk injury when he was using a walker to get around.
Walt was the Softball News editor since its inception, known nationwide as the best publication of any state softball association. I have every issue ever printed. His writing skills, attention to detail and statewide coverage was journalism at its highest level. When he really deserved most of the credit, he was always quick to applaud the efforts of other writers, championship teams, fellow umpires and well, anybody but him.
Walt chaired the Hall of Fame Committee for many years that recognizes softball career-worthy players, umpires and officials. He use to drive to every recipient’s home town to personally deliver the plaque at a gathering. In recent years, Walt emceed a single Hall of Fame banquet in Jamestown and prepared lengthy, complimentary presentations for every inductee. He was a wonderful speaker and had a genuine gift to make people feel good about themselves.
Walt’s employment career was with the North Dakota Tax Department and he was the same professional at the State Capitol that he was on the softball fields.
During free time at Bismarck meetings, we would meet up at Barnes and Noble and enjoy coffee, reading and reminiscing about softball days gone past. He could yarn many a story about his days with softball. Walt and wife Donna were beloved Bismarck icons.
Walt’s last Softball News column – ‘From the Sidelines’ concluded with a paragraph worth sharing.
“Believe it or not, I miss umpiring. What the heck, I’m only 87. I think I could still do it if they let me have a stool to sit on and someone to stand by to remove the stool in case of a play at home. Have a wonderful off season and I hope I will be around for the 2021 season.”
Walt’s off season will now be a little longer. We celebrate his lifelong presence that positively influenced softball experiences, quality and memories for many of us during his incredible softball career that spanned nearly 60 years.
