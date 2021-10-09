The year 2021 has been one of journeys. Once again we have had a fulfilling season made possible by the good folks who graced our pathways, welcomed us into their homes and partnered with the zoo in many ways.
We are blessed with being able to spend much time with our visitors by getting to know the families and answering questions about our collection. Often, people will ask us how they can help. Today I offer a list of a few ways one can aid the good work that Chahinkapa Zoo is doing in our regional and globally.
• Each time you visit a reputable zoo or aquarium you are supporting wildlife conservation!
• Purchasing a 2022 membership is a great holiday gift for your family while supporting the zoo!
• Volunteer!
• Sign up for a class at the zoo!
• Teenagers can join the Conservation Club!
• Attend a special event! ZooBoo is Oct. 30 and Wild Games Shows is Nov. 19
• Donate
The 2021 Year End Giving Campaign is now open.
Donations can be made in person, by mail, or phone.
Chahinkapa Zoo
Year End Giving Campaign
PO Box 1325
Wahpeton, ND 58074
• If you would like a meeting with the director or a board member to find out specific needs of the zoo please contact me at 701 642-8709 Ext. 5.
Very Sincerely,
Kathy Diekman
KATHY DIEKMANis director of Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton.
