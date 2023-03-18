Zoo professionals are constantly training in many capacities. Animal health and welfare policies and practices are utmost on our list, along with safety. Ensuring that our visitors, staff and animals are safe takes much procedure planning. The best way to accomplish preparedness is to partner.

Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton Parks and Recreation and emergency agencies need to work together. This past Tuesday, we hosted a first responders workshop. Three parks and 10 zoo staff members welcomed special participants: Wahpeton Police Chief Matt Anderson, Deputy Chief Tim Appell, Fire Chief Brent Finnie, Assistant Fire Chief Matt Oland, and Ambulance Paramedic Mike Goroski. Everyone in the room were first responders.



Kathy Diekman is Chahinkapa Zoo Director.

