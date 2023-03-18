Zoo professionals are constantly training in many capacities. Animal health and welfare policies and practices are utmost on our list, along with safety. Ensuring that our visitors, staff and animals are safe takes much procedure planning. The best way to accomplish preparedness is to partner.
Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton Parks and Recreation and emergency agencies need to work together. This past Tuesday, we hosted a first responders workshop. Three parks and 10 zoo staff members welcomed special participants: Wahpeton Police Chief Matt Anderson, Deputy Chief Tim Appell, Fire Chief Brent Finnie, Assistant Fire Chief Matt Oland, and Ambulance Paramedic Mike Goroski. Everyone in the room were first responders.
The number of scenarios that can happen in zoos is many. Colleagues have experienced animal escapes, injury to visitors not following rules, poisoning of animals, fires in animal buildings, visitor health emergencies, vandals and trespassers. Our incidents at Chahinkapa Zoo have been few and not to critical levels. We want to do our best to make sure there are no Code Reds in our future. These specific agencies listed above are also part of on-site training in their areas of expertise. We are fortunate to have a superb team by our side.
Chahinkapa Zoo safety procedures are in depth and part of our standard operating practices manual and in-depth. Here is an excerpt:
Safety devices in place at Chahinkapa Zoo:
• Double/triple entry into animal dens and exhibits/habitats
• Double padlocks on each keeper door into dens/exhibits
• Separate locks for doors/gates of dangerous animals
• Enforced control system for key possession
Safety Policies
• Never go into an enclosure with a dangerous animal.
• Never put yourself into a moment of distraction — no phone calls, music, headphones, air pods, etc.
• Always double check all locks and doors when leaving a habitat or keeper area.
• Always use peephole viewing before entering from outside door.
• Always read Zookeeper Record Sheets prior to starting your daily inspection and keeping.
• Always carry pepper spray on your belt for easy access.
• Always perform a two-way radio check at the beginning of your work shift.
• Always know who is on site as back-up staff.
Agencies working together for the safety of our community is essential to our mission. Each First Responder brings their skills and expertise to the team.