This column is the third installment in a series of four acknowledging professionals who have made a difference in my life of science, conservation, and animals.
People often comment on the intelligence and drive one must possess to make it through veterinary school. Of that I am certain. But, what is equally if not more important is that a good veterinarian also possesses a special core. For what lies at the center of the finest animal doctors are compassion, empathy, tenderness and overall moral fiber.
Some people were made to save animals. My first encounter with a veterinarian was with Dr. Terry Boldingh at the Dakota Veterinary Hospital (DVH). As a young girl I accompanied my mom when our dog, Peppy, had a vet visit. Dr. Boldingh talked to me like I was important and told me about the procedures he would be performing. Later I was privileged to observe other veterinary work at his good graces and he unknowingly fostered my love for critter care leading me to a life in animal work. Years went by and he retired from the DVH. I have since had the opportunity to work with Terry Boldingh on case assignments in his later role of Veterinarian for the Minnesota State Board of Animal Health. Most importantly we remain friends today.
Dr. Tim Matz came to Dakota Veterinary Hospital in 1978. Working alongside Boldingh and Best (founder of DVH) until their departures, Dr. Matz soon bought the practice. You have heard, read testimony of, or experienced firsthand Dr. Matz’s special care of animals and his devotion to them and their owners through the years. In addition to his domestic animal care Tim Matz has been Chahinkapa Zoo’s own Dr. Doolittle for 43 years. He provides excellent animal health care for over two hundred animals representing seventy species and six continents. From health maintenance to major procedures, Dr. Matz has done it all. He has performed procedures on bison, elk, kangaroos, gibbons, Siberian tigers, snow leopards, macaws, fossa, lemurs, monkeys, and many more. I always say that Dr. Matz can handle anything from A to Z (from Alpacas to Zebras). The Chahinkapa Zoo Association dedicated the “Dr. Tim Matz Veterinary Center” in his honor in 2017 and he is the recipient of two Habitat Hero Awards.
Zoo keeper interns will travel to Wahpeton from their respective universities just to observe one of his procedures. He provides excellent training for zoo animal care staff in sedation, restraint, and health maintenance tasks. When Dr. Matz handles an animal it is always with genuine care and respect. His gestures are kind and his work is excellent. Dr. Matz retired from the Dakota Veterinary Hospital last year. His influence can be seen with the team of professionals he left behind.
Dr. Sara Bakken has that special sensitivity, gentle touch and thoughtfulness with all living creatures in her care. She has worked with zoo staff through the years and has been tasked with some harried cases which she handles in a calm utmost manner. The zoo team has much confidence and respect for Dr. Bakken and her work through the years. (She is also a favorite of my dog.)
Dr. Carmen Odegaard is another gem whom this community is fortunate to have in their confidence of care with their beloved animals. And new to veterinarian staff is Megan Pedersen of Hankinson enjoying her work on this amazing team and doing a great job!
Dr. Alyssa Breuer has worked at DVH since 2016 and became the new owner in January 2020. She continues the practice in the same manner of her predecessor. It is with medical precision and heartfelt attention to patients that makes this team exceptional. In addition to her diligent management at DVH Dr. Breuer has been a wonderful addition to the Chahinkapa Zoo Association Veterinary Committee. She is a primary care veterinarian for the zoo alongside Dr. Matz and in his absences. I see a strong parallel through the years of leadership. Dr. Breuer works hard for the zoo in a number of capacities over and above her veterinary commitment.
A special thank you the veterinarians and the equally impressive support staff of veterinary technicians and office personnel. Our wild hearts are overflowing with appreciation to them all! Teams are made up of individuals and it is because of each of those extraordinary folks that make Dakota Veterinary Hospital superior.
