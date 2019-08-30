We are one. #huskienation
That was the theme Wahpeton Schools Athletic Director Mike McCall presented at a recent fall sports meeting for parents and athletes. You may have seen the yard signs around town.
The idea is for us all to become one Huskie nation – to support all Huskie athletics, and by extension, the arts and academic clubs at our schools. For those that remember the girls basketball game a few years ago in which the gym at Wahpeton High was packed for a playoff matchup against West Fargo, you remember the absolute electricity running through the building that night and what an awesome atmosphere it was.
We’d like to experience that atmosphere no matter what the situation – a mid-season home contest as well as a must-win playoff game. Sometimes, when a team is struggling – that’s when fans are needed the most.
And I’m not just talking about basketball, football, volleyball. When you get a chance, go watch a tennis match, or a wrestling match, or a track meet. Go see a choir concert, band concert, or play at the WHS Auditorium. All the activities students participate in are part of Huskie Nation. They give us opportunities to see talent, cheer on kids you know and those you don’t know, and have fun.
It’s ironic that I’m listening to Motley Crue’s “Home Sweet Home” as I write this, because I want you to do me a favor. Along with attending one of the many events available for your entertainment, I want you to GET PURPLE! If you don’t already have Huskie wear, I encourage you to find some. It can be gold, too. I’ll even give you a pass on wearing your Vikings gear – but only in a pinch. And if you promise to go and get some Huskies gear to replace it. Go Packers!
My point is, I don’t just want to see fans in the stands, I want to see HUSKIE fans. I want visitors to know that this is Huskie territory, and we support our programs no matter what.
Along those lines, the new Wahpeton All-Sports Booster Club website it up and running. Go to wahpetonboosterclub.com and check out all the teams that could use your support. And while you’re there, learn about the booster club and what it does for student athletes. You can see members in action on Sunday, Sept. 8 at the high school commons area for the annual Breakfast of Champions. The event is from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. with a free-will offering.
So your tasks, should you choose to accept them, are to support your Huskies by cheering them on, becoming booster club members, and wearing your Huskie purple with pride.
We are one. #huskienation.
