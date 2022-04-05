When was the last time you heard someone say, “I have too many followers and too many likes on my social media business page”? Uh, never.
Whether you’re just beginning to get your business into social media marketing or you’ve been there a while, you can always use some help. The Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce is one of those little-known resources that can help.
First, becoming a chamber member gives you inside access to a large, active online community of followers. We work hard to maintain a presence on social media so we can highlight our members. People visit our Facebook and Instagram pages to find out what’s going on in the community and to seek local resources.
As a member of the chamber, we encourage you to let us know if you have a post you’d like us to share or an event that we can help you promote. We also do business spotlights and welcome new chamber members on our social media pages. We make it our business to know how social media works in our area. Unlike national social media gurus, we know what works specifically in our community. We know the key players and what makes for popular posts.
When you’re a part of something exciting, you want to connect with others who believe it’s exciting too. Members often follow members and interact with one another on social media. This increases your exposure on the sites and on some, may even cause your business or page to get likes from friends of members who see them liking your page.
A business community is comprised of a chamber and businesses working together not just for the betterment of their own wallets but the town in general. Being a part of the chamber story helps lend credibility to your mission, shows a desire for civic-mindedness, and illustrates how you are part of something larger than yourself.
There are all sorts of ways you can work with the chamber to help spread your story and be a part of theirs as well. There are many exciting things they are doing on social and you should be a part of it.
Social media changes seemingly daily and it’s difficult for business owners to keep up with the changes.
The Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce offers an array of social media benefits for your business. It’s one of those many secrets that people don’t initially think about but are glad for when they join the chamber. Find out more about what the chamber can do for your business and your social media exposure.
LISA KUNKEL is Executive Vice President of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber.
