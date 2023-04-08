Years ago, our very good friend Patty Moyer gave Tom and I a dining room table. She said she wanted someone to make use of this large oak furniture and knew that our family was growing. She had witnessed holidays prior in our home when card tables and TV trays were sufficing during big gatherings. This table has been the center for holidays and special events for quite a few years already.
Our grandchildren’s first holiday dinners were eaten at this table. My mom’s last Christmas was enjoyed around the very same. Not to be taken for granted, a family table is a center of all that is good. It is the venue for home-cooked meals, storytelling, laughing and enjoying togetherness.
A table is a meeting place where family is only quiet during the dinner prayer and an occasional recollection causing pause in the conversation. It was at this table where I heard my parents’ tales of the good ole days, our children’s job happenings, recreational outings and our grandchildren’s school and sports news. Silly jokes are told, songs are sung, board games are played and sometimes milk (or wine) is spilled. I would not trade a day around this table.
So very often friends, co-workers, zookeepers and colleagues have joined us at our table. Whether it be a feast or a pizza, the assembly is not fussy. The amount of Play-Doh, water colors and pastel crayons that took residence on this table are countless. It is always a spacious venue for so many wonderful projects.
This Sunday, as I set the Easter table complete with Mom’s lace tablecloth, I will look at the faces around the massive oak oval and remember the past and look forward to what is ahead. Most of all I know that my heart is full and we are indeed blessed.
From our home to yours, enjoy this Easter season with others. Perhaps you will invite someone to join you at your table.