Years ago, our very good friend Patty Moyer gave Tom and I a dining room table. She said she wanted someone to make use of this large oak furniture and knew that our family was growing. She had witnessed holidays prior in our home when card tables and TV trays were sufficing during big gatherings. This table has been the center for holidays and special events for quite a few years already.

Our grandchildren’s first holiday dinners were eaten at this table. My mom’s last Christmas was enjoyed around the very same. Not to be taken for granted, a family table is a center of all that is good. It is the venue for home-cooked meals, storytelling, laughing and enjoying togetherness.



KATHY DIEKMAN is the Chahinkapa Zoo director.

