Movie theaters are dark. It’s part of the movie-going experience. Everyone knows that when the lights go down it is movie time. When the movie ends and everyone makes their way back into the real world, most will emerge from the dark theater into a bright sunshiny day. For some of us, that emergence into the sun causes us to sneeze, one large sneeze or a whole bunch of sneezes in a row. It is just something that happens to 15 to 35 percent of the population. Sudden bright sunshine means sneezing.
Photic sneeze reflex or “sun-sneezing” is a relatively harmless genetic quirk that some people have. When someone has the quirk, exposure to sunshine after being in the dark for an extended period of time triggers sneezing. The condition’s full medical name is Autosomal Dominant Compulsive Helio-Ophthalmic Outburst or, funnily enough, “ACHOO.” It is not a disease and is a harmless genetic tick likely caused by some cross-wiring in the brain.
There are 12 major nerves in our brains called cranial nerves. The fifth cranial nerve, the trigeminal nerve, is responsible for the eyes, nasal cavity and jaw. It is the largest cranial nerve and is responsible for a lot of messages too and from the brain. It is a pretty crowded pathway as the trigeminal nerve handles all of the reflexes involved with the eyes, nose, and jaw. Because the nerve handles so much, it can be easy to mix up reflex signals, especially in those with the photic sneeze reflex. Pupils constrict in reaction to bright light and the trigeminal nerve may accidentally send that signal to the nose as well, hence the sun-sneezing.
Not everyone has the reaction but for those that do they should be aware while driving. The biggest risk of the condition is when someone experiences a sun-sneeze while driving a car. Your eyes automatically close while sneezing, and if someone experiences a series of sneezes, that means their eyes are not on the road. Otherwise, the condition is more of an annoyance than anything else.
