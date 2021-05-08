Mother’s Day is the perfect day to celebrate and pay tribute to orangutan mothers. The M.O.M. – Missing Orangutan Mothers Campaign is our way of doing precisely that! The M.O.M. Campaign is a positive way to bring attention to the crisis facing these beautiful red apes by encouraging people to help protect them.
Orangutan mothers and babies have an incredibly close relationship. Baby orangutans don’t have a support network around to give them the many lessons of finding food, building nests and other survival skills. Their mothers teach them everything about survival in the forest before they set out on their own. Because of the growing demand for palm oil, though, more and more orangutan mothers are being killed every year on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra.
The orangutans’ rainforest home is literally being wiped out to make way for oil palm plantations— leaving hundreds of helpless orangutans with nowhere to go. Some of the lucky ones end up at rescue and rehabilitation centers and are cared for by a trained, professional staff. Orangutan Outreach works with professional organizations such as the Borneo Orangutan Survival (BOS) Foundation, the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme (SOCP) and International Animal Rescue (IAR) to care for nearly 1,000 orphaned and displaced orangutans until they can be returned to the forest! That’s a lot of missing orangutan mothers! Learn more by visitin redapes.org and the Orangutan Outreach.
This Mother’s Day, Chahinkapa Zoo will once again feature orangutan awareness by informational booths in the Nature Center and a smart shopping game to educate about crisis palm oil vs. sustainable palm oil. There will be orangutan presentations every two hours beginning at 11 a.m. at Tal’s habitat.
