Are you a leader? Many years ago I bought a book called “The Heart of a Leader” by Ken Blanchard. It was a short book and a quick read but the information I took from it was very powerful. There are a couple quotes from this book that really stuck with me that I’d like to share. I feel these are helpful in business, leadership roles and everyday life in general.
One of my favorite quotes is, “When you stop learning, you stop growing.” Whether you realize it or not, every day you do learn something new. If you are a business owner, this is especially important. Things are changing so rapidly that if you don’t stay up to date with technology you will quickly lose your competitive edge. “If you’re not growing, you’re dying.”
Another quote from the book is, “What we give our attention to grows.” This is a good lesson for anyone, not just business owners or people in leadership roles. The more attention you pay to a certain behavior, the more likely it is to be repeated.
From a leadership standpoint, focusing on the negative creates situations that demoralize people. When the people you are trying to lead feel demoralized, they live up to your low vision of them. Giving positive feedback and redirection of negativity are the best practices for increasing productivity.
Take a minute to think about the best leadership advice you have received? Little things make all the difference. Keep learning and stay positive. Those are just a couple things we all can do to make a big changes in our organizations, businesses and everyday life.
