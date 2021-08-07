Where is the gazebo?

For years, you have enjoyed the Weitzel Gazebo in the center of the zoo. It was gifted to Chahinkapa Zoo by Bill and Delores Weitzel in memory of their daughter, Deborah.
The gazebo originally graced the center of the zoo prior to the flood levee construction in the fall of 1997. It was then moved to the west, making a beautiful first impression for our visitors.
It became a zoo landmark, serving as a spot for family members to meet if separated during their zoo adventures. It was also a favorite resting and relaxation site for guests during their visit.
Recently, in preparation for the new cheetah habitat construction, it was necessary to find a new home for this charming and meaningful pergola. The Wahpeton Park Board is delighted to add the gazebo to the playground area in the Chahinkapa Park. Here, only a short distance from its zoo home, the Weitzel Gazebo will continue its legacy for many years to come serving thousands thanks to the efforts and support of Bill and Delores Weitzel and the family of Ann and Tim Schmidt (all residing in Wahpeton).
