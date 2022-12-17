When I was a child, my greatest winter joy was when there was a blizzard, and my grandpa was snowed in town. He lived in Doran and worked at St. Francis Hospital, where my mom was a nurse. We lived near the hospital back when it was located on Oak Street in Breckenridge.
It was fun to get out of school early, but the best part was anticipating grandpa’s stay. I never knew my maternal grandparents, but my paternal grandpa and grandma were a big part of my life. Grandpa Merle was very gregarious, and we had a lot of memorable time. My mom always said that “Grandpa has more fun than anyone.”
Through the years, I reminisce of those days gone by and do so with joy for what once was. This is the first Christmas without my mom and many years since my grandparents were with us. So, it is easy to get a bit melancholy. After all what can be as great as a snow day with grandpa?
Answer: “Snow Day with the Grandkids”! On Thursday, our daughter called to let us know that she and her kiddos were stranded in Wahpeton due to road closings on her usual commute route and needed to spend the night with us.
Tom had been on the Bobcat loader for what seemed like days (as are many in our community) and needed a snow break as much as anyone. We were excited and delighted about spending this time with our grandkids.
Beckett, who is nearly three years old, bounded in with all the energy he owns. Six-month-old Ella is adorable and more serene at her age. We had a wonderful and eventful evening playing, eating, running, and laughing. I did not want it to end, but alas bedtime came and they left in the morning back to work and day care.
When they drove off I looked toward the heavens and whispered, “It is my turn now, Grandpa Merle.”