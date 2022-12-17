When I was a child, my greatest winter joy was when there was a blizzard, and my grandpa was snowed in town. He lived in Doran and worked at St. Francis Hospital, where my mom was a nurse. We lived near the hospital back when it was located on Oak Street in Breckenridge.

It was fun to get out of school early, but the best part was anticipating grandpa’s stay. I never knew my maternal grandparents, but my paternal grandpa and grandma were a big part of my life. Grandpa Merle was very gregarious, and we had a lot of memorable time. My mom always said that “Grandpa has more fun than anyone.”



Kathy Diekman is Chahinkapa Zoo Director.

