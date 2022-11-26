I write this column as I am chomping on a turkey and Miracle Whip sandwich. As wonderful as a holiday meal is ... we all know that the turkey sammie is the star of the leftovers. This has me reflecting on Thanksgiving days over the years. Memories of my mom are ever so present recalling being woken by the sound of pots and pans as she prepared homemade muffins, cranberries, and stuffing!
Most of us consider the kitchen as the heart of our family gatherings. But, for so many, that is not the case. There are many families that find it difficult to put food on the table year round. It is especially heartbreaking during the holidays when scent of homemade goodness should be filling each household and it is not. The number of people in need has grown as the dollar does not buy what it did even a year ago. The good news is that we can all help. Whether it be through your church, business, or other agency there are folks ready to accept your donations.
The Richland-Wilkin Emergency Food Pantry is an excellent choice. Open Monday through Thursday, 1-3 p.m., volunteers are there to give to those in need. The same hours are also a great time for community friends to drop off a donation of non-perishable food items or cash. Donating money directly allows pantry workers to buy exactly what is most needed. It does not have to be a huge amount as each dollar is appreciated.
Thirty-three years ago, while raising two small sons, and going to college l, too, had limited means. One evening we got a knock at the door of our small apartment. To my surprise, a church member handed me a box of necessities for holiday baking, treats, and more! I will never forget that special Christmas as I knew that this community was there for each other.