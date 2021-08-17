Who are the Twin Town Ambassadors and what do they do? The Twin Town Ambassador program is a committee of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce. An Ambassador is a volunteer that represents the company they own or work for as well as acts as a representative for the Chamber by promoting events and programs. The Ambassadors hold business spotlights to welcome new businesses to the Twin Towns as well as recognize businesses who have made changes through renovations, new locations, expansions or changes in management.
The Ambassadors are also responsible for the annual Mix and Mingle event held each fall. Mix and Mingle is a networking event that brings business and community together. This year’s Mix and Mingle will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Wahpeton Event Center. Tickets go on sale this week for $10 each. There will be hors d’oeuvres beginning at 5 p.m. until gone and a cash bar. The grand prize drawing for this event will be a quarter beef and a small chest freezer.
To become a Twin Town Ambassador, the business you own or work for must be a Chamber member. Meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at the Chamber office with various spotlights throughout the month. We are currently looking to add members to our prestigious group. If you want to get to know more about the Twin Town business community and have fun with other leaders in our area this is definitely for you. I’d be happy to visit with you regarding the benefits of becoming a Twin Town Ambassador. Just give me a call at 701-642-8744 or email at lisa@wbchamber.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.