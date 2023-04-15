Why? It is the greatest question asked by grandchildren. It is a question we should ask ourselves more often. A grandson recently asked, “why do you run, Grandpa?”
I responded that I run because of him. I want to be in good health so we can go on nature hikes looking for blackberries, push him in a stroller to playgrounds and have the energy to spend time with him all day. There is much more to my “why” for running.
Life, time and activities all benefit from physical health. Running not only adds years to your life – three by some studies, but just as important, it adds life to your years. My faith teaches me that my body is God’s temple on earth and I am responsible to care for it. “Why” is all about what is important to you.
Every step is an investment, strengthening muscles, including my all-important heart, bones, lungs and joints. It lessens my chances for cancer, heart attacks and strokes. Exercise keeps your mind sharp.
My close personal friend is the outdoors. It hears me out and offers encouraging word. In Dakota, it was from chickadees, nuthatches, robins, pileated woodpeckers and wood ducks. In Texas, my feathered friends are cardinals, mourning doves, Carolina wrens, red-bellied woodpeckers and whistling ducks.
Wildlife shares their space with me, including a striped skunk, red fox pup and black squirrels along Twin Town trails and a whitetail deer doe, opossum and copperhead snake on Texas trails. The more time you spend outdoors the more unique experiences and stories will happen. Notice wildflowers, morel mushrooms, leaves, bark and red-twig dogwood.
Parks and recreation was my passionate career and I believed a professional needs to do what they advise others to do. Running offered personal and professional purpose. It was scheduled like every important activity. “Run days” were always great days.
Running is me-time and fun. Morning runs kick-start the day, noon runs break up the day and evening runs allow you to decompress at the end of a day. Running is my play. It makes every day better!
I love rivers and running alongside them. I ran four solo marathons in a week during the nasty COVID year along each of the four local rivers – Red, Ottertail, Bois de Sioux and Wild Rice. Many miles have been run along the Missouri River in Bismarck, James River in Jamestown, Sheyenne River in Valley City and Mississippi River in the Twin Cities.
Running burns calories to keep a healthy weight even with rich food. I reward myself with chocolate milk after each run and eat plenty of ice cream.
I run to relax, contemplate and calm myself for better mental health. My mind is free to consider the best ways to do things. Ideas, even considering what to write for newspaper columns, happen every run. There is enriching solitude in the woods, prairie and wetlands. Time outdoors makes me happy.
I look forward to marathons. It is exhilarating to line up with many other crazies who have a running lifestyle. Running is a sport and I don’t just run for health and fitness. I train and work hard to be amongst fast runners in my 65-69 age group.
One is never too old to have dreams, visions, goals and challenges. I have run a 32-mile ultramarathon and am considering more ultramarathons. Runners enjoy pushing themselves to their limits. Running strengthens mental toughness and self-discipline.
I run to be a role model for senior citizens. I hope to inspire fellow elders to stay active.
Running is the best way to learn about public art and other cities. The Sculpture Park in Des Moines, Iowa was a trail destination when my daughter lived there. Native American sculptures line the Sertoma Park trail in Bismarck. Marathons are opportunities to visit new cities and experience new culture.
The trails will be better after I’ve run them as a plogger will almost always pick up litter during a run. “Not on my watch” is a mantra whenever a plastic bag blights the trail.
What is your “why” to run, walk or exercise?
Wayne Beyeris the retired Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director.
