Why? It is the greatest question asked by grandchildren. It is a question we should ask ourselves more often. A grandson recently asked, “why do you run, Grandpa?”

I responded that I run because of him. I want to be in good health so we can go on nature hikes looking for blackberries, push him in a stroller to playgrounds and have the energy to spend time with him all day. There is much more to my “why” for running.



Wayne Beyer is the retired Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director. 

Tags