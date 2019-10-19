You roll out of bed and make your way to the bathroom. Rubbing the sleep from your eyes, you pull your toothbrush from the cup on the counter. It’s your right hand grabbing the toothbrush, same as every other morning. It’s always your right hand. There is no thought or decision involved with it. It has been your right hand ever since you first learned to brush your teeth.
Becoming curious, you switch the toothbrush to your left hand. There it feels strange. You attempt to brush your teeth that way and find it impossible to maneuver the toothbrush around your mouth. Returning the toothbrush to your right hand, things return to normal. But why is it always your right hand?
For most of the world’s population, it’s their right hand. In fact, “there has never been any report of a human population in which left-handed individuals predominate,” said archeologist Natalie Uomini at the University of Liverpool. It appears that right-handedness has been a consistent human trait for most of our documented history.
This is so unusual because no other species on Earth displays such strong preferences for one limb over the other. Humans are the only species in which this dominating preference exists across the entire population and scientists have almost no idea why.
Handedness is defined as the preference to use one hand more naturally than the other. This is also called lateralization, which is the delegation of certain tasks to one side over the other. Archeological research conducted to study this phenomenon has shown that right-handedness has been evident in our species since we evolved to become bipedal. Using those archeological clues, a theory has been developed that may explain our dedication to our right hands.
The theory is called the Homo Loquens Hypothesis. It’s basis is that general lateralization developed as we became bipedal while the preference for our right side formed as language developed. Human brains are naturally asymmetrical and delegate tasks across hemispheres because as we began to stand upright we needed a way to perform multiple tasks simultaneously. So, bipedalism is likely the cause of our overall lateralization and asymmetry.
This brain lateralization is then theorized to have caused our dominating right-handedness. Our asymmetry cause our brain hemispheres to control different tasks and different sides of the body. The key here is that the left hemisphere, in general, controls the right side of the body and is responsible for language and motor skills. Most humans are left-brain specialized for language, meaning that most people do the bulk of their linguistic processing in their left hemisphere. As language continued to develop and evolve in early humans, the preference for the right hand may have simply intensified as a side effect. Right-handedness may just be a consequence of how our brains are hardwired.
Unfortunately, this theory would be incredibly hard to prove and it also does not explain those of us who are left-handed. So, it remains just that, a theory. But even so, it is interesting to think that the reason why humanity is overwhelmingly right-handed might be nothing more than a peculiarity of our brains.
