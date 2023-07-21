Once again, we see that tourists at national parks are making the news. Not adhering to safety policies, or even common sense, for that matter, they are getting too close to wildlife.

During two incidents this week in North Dakota and Wyoming, bison were approached by visitors. This resulted in each being gored. There are rules, and if they are not followed, our state and national parks may have to make alternate visitation rules. This could spoil the opportunity for others to get this very special experience with nature.



KATHY DIEKMAN is Chahinkapa Zoo Director.

