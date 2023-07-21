Once again, we see that tourists at national parks are making the news. Not adhering to safety policies, or even common sense, for that matter, they are getting too close to wildlife.
During two incidents this week in North Dakota and Wyoming, bison were approached by visitors. This resulted in each being gored. There are rules, and if they are not followed, our state and national parks may have to make alternate visitation rules. This could spoil the opportunity for others to get this very special experience with nature.
Here at the zoo, we also see rule breakers. Our guardrails are in place to help keep people and animals safe. If one crosses that barrier, it may startle an animal and cause a disruption for both. So far this season, three groups of visitors were escorted from the zoo for harassing the animals.
Our precious collection of amazing species are in our charge and we take our jobs seriously. The good news is that most people are intelligent and responsible demonstrating wise judgement. These same visitors keep a watchful eye and let us know when they see misbehavers.
Each year, 70,000 people visit Chahinkapa Zoo and Prairie Rose Carousel. Compare that to the more than 300 million visitors hosted annually by national parks. They have a big job! Safety needs to be the responsibility of each adult passing through the park entrance. Social media seems to have escalated the problem as posting these actions sometimes challenges others to capture their “fame” of stupidity on camera.
Wildlife is wild! We wish to keep it that way for years of conservation, education and recreation.