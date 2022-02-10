The next two Saturdays, Feb. 12 and Feb. 19, will be very busy in Wahpeton. On Feb. 12, we’ll see 50 teams come into town to play in a youth basketball tournament at Wahpeton Schools. It’s a one-day tournament, but that still means a lot of cars on the road, and a lot of people needing food, gasoline, and more. I love the buzz of busy weekend and this one should be good.
In addition, on Feb. 19, there will be three things happening in town: The Heitkamp Ice Fishing Tournament will take place at Heitkamp Pond north of town; there’s a basketball tournament at Blikre Activities Center on the NDSCS campus; and the first-annual Fire and Ice Pond Hockey Classic will be taking place.
A little background on this last one. For some years now, we’ve wanted to try and build a winter festival to add flair to the cold winter days we experience. At the same time, members of the BW Blades Hockey program have been looking to have a pond hockey tournament in town. They’ve been to similar events in other towns and have seen how much the kids and families enjoy them. So, together we came up with this event to kick things off, with the hopes of building the tournament and adding on to it to create a weekend full of activities.
This year’s event is a one-day Mite Hockey tournament played on the pond in Chahinkapa Park. There will be concessions in the Chalet, fire pits around the pond for spectators, and even a small fireworks display (the “fire” in Fire and Ice) around 5:30 p.m. It will be a modest event this year, but there are already more than 10 teams signed up, so we expect the event to grow even in year two. And we’ll be able to budget for a bigger fireworks display like we had in 2019.
There’s also the Southern Valley Home and Garden Expo in which to look forward. The event will take place March 26 and 27 at the Blikre Activities Center. As many of you will remember, the home and garden show was once a big event in town and I hope it will be again. If you’re interested in a booth at the event, contact the Chamber of Commerce for more information.
Chris DeVriesis Wahpeton’s Community Development Director.
