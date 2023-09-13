While fall is not officially upon us, it’s just over a week away. The Autumnal Equinox takes place on Saturday, Sept. 23 this year. Already, the weather has cooled a bit and some leaves are beginning to change.
As I’ve often said, this is my favorite season of the year. If it’s sunny, 70 degrees and low humidity, I’m absolutely all right. It’s unfortunate that cold, sometimes bitter cold, weather starts to follow. But we still have the holidays to look forward to, so I’m good.
We have a lot going on the next few months. First, don’t forget about Bull Bash this Saturday, Sept. 16, on the NDSCS campus near Frank Vertin Field. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m. In addition to the hottest eight seconds of summer (remember, it’s still technically summer), there will be food and other vendors, a VIP area, and live music.
When October rolls around, head downtown for the 2023 Classy & Classic Car Show, from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5. If you’re entering a vehicle, staging begins at 3 p.m. This year’s event will also feature a live band, food vendors, and a petting zoo. Bring the family downtown for some all-around fun.
Then, get ready for the Wahpeton Fall Festival, taking place October 12-14. On Thursday, Oct. 12, we’ll be drawing for prizes throughout the evening at the Wahpeton volleyball match at Wahpeton High School. Then on Friday, Oct. 13, join us for tailgating before the Wahpeton football game at Frank Vertin Field.
Saturday, Oct. 14, will be full of fun fall events, starting with hayrides through Chahinkapa Park, a fall craft and farmers market vendor fair, a free Gallery on the Go activity, and a citywide garage sale. Be sure to visit www.wahpetonevents.com for updates on times and places.
CHRIS DEVRIESis Wahpeton’s community development director.
