World Rhino Day is Sunday. At 1 p.m. Chahinkapa Zoo staff will tell our rhino story at the African Habitat. Meet Gunner and Gideon, our resident white rhinos, and hear how their first year in North Dakota was successful. World Rhino Day at Chahinkapa Zoo will be a celebration of how zoos are helping with the rhino plight as well as learning some dramatic facts about poaching and habitat destruction. Rhino horns will be on exhibit during the presentation only.
It is a good time to check out the NDSCS Biology partnership by reading the African Conservation messages via route to the African Habitat. Thank you to Shannon King, Chair of Math and Science Department and Biology Instructor for the “Poster Project,” that has resulted in professional zoo signs throughout the zoo! A huge thanks as well to Dave and Marcy Jawaski at Auto Creations and Signs for their expertise and production of these custom works.
Children can enjoy coloring sheets and take home craft projects in the Nature Center all day Sunday. Sponsor an animal information will be available online and at the zoo. It is not too early to start thinking about a rhino sponsorship for the holiday shopping.
Margie’s Food and Gifts will have plush rhinos and rhino slushies on sale all day Sunday.
September Zoo Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
In Conservation,
Kathy
