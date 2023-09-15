Lessons learned from this coronavirus pandemic fall into three business categories

Harvey Mackay

 Submitted

Long ago, a huge fire erupted in a forest, and all the animals fled in terror. A wolf spotted a hummingbird high overhead flying back and forth several times and asked what it was doing.

“I am going to the lake,” the hummingbird said. “I draw some water into my beak and then I throw it on the fire to extinguish it.”



HARVEY MACKAY is the author of the NY Times No. 1 bestseller ‘Swim With The Sharks.’

Tags